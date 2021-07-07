South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of South32 in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.00. South32 has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

