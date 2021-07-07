Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Issued By Truist Securiti

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SilverBow Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBOW. Truist upped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice upgraded SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SBOW opened at $23.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $288.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,628.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

