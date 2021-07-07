Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.56. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ally Financial by 285,355.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 376,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ally Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after buying an additional 119,964 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 133,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.