Trustmark Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after acquiring an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

