SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.09. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after buying an additional 176,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after buying an additional 3,807,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SelectQuote by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

