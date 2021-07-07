Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

