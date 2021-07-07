Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

LCI stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $189.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lannett will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 218.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after buying an additional 148,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

