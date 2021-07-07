Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

MTEM opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $4,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,516,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,087,544.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 740,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,101,584. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

