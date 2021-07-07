Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 107.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

