Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of KURRY stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kuraray will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

