Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of KURRY stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96.
Kuraray Company Profile
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.
