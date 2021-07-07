Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GMVHF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entain presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86. Entain has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

