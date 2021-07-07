The Charles Schwab’s (SCHW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

