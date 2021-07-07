Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Haywood Securities

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.55 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.90. Haywood Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.33% from the company’s current price.
Shares of CVE:PEA opened at C$0.30 on Monday. Pieridae Energy Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.
About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)
