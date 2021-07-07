Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Haywood Securities

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.55 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.90. Haywood Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.33% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE:PEA opened at C$0.30 on Monday. Pieridae Energy Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Get Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) alerts:

About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.