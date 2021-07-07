PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

PriceSmart stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $892,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $1,784,800.00. Insiders have sold 141,336 shares of company stock worth $12,450,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

