PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.
PriceSmart stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.