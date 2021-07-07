iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 446,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ISUN stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. iSun has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 million, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 0.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. Equities analysts predict that iSun will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of iSun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth about $352,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth about $1,242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

