Pioneer Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 7th (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Pioneer Merger’s (OTCMKTS:PACXU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. Pioneer Merger had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Pioneer Merger’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:PACXU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. Pioneer Merger has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,254,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,486,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $11,738,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $9,995,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $6,621,000.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

