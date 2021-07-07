Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CGEM) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 7th

Cullinan Oncology’s (NASDAQ:CGEM) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Cullinan Oncology had issued 11,900,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $249,900,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

CGEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

