Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AFRM) Lock-Up Period To End on July 12th

Affirm’s (NASDAQ:AFRM) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 12th. Affirm had issued 24,600,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $1,205,400,000 based on an initial share price of $49.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.73.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

