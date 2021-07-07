Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 12th (OTCMKTS:NGABU)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGABU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 12th. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43.

