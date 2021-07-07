FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares to Split on Thursday, July 15th

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $295.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $141,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.