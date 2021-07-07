Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Update

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $50,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $142,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $74,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Professional in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

PFHD opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94. Professional has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $246.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.05.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

