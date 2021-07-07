Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NYSE FRT opened at $116.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

