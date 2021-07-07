Oppenheimer Weighs in on Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

MS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $90.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

