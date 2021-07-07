Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:OMF opened at $59.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,371,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

