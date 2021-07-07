Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for S&P Global Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.33.

NYSE SPGI opened at $415.67 on Monday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $416.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

