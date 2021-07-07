Insider Buying: Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Insider Buys 4,522 Shares of Stock

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) insider James North bought 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

FXPO opened at GBX 421.40 ($5.51) on Wednesday. Ferrexpo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,379.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FXPO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

