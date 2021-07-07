Brokers Offer Predictions for Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.10.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.07 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.