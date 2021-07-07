U.S. Bancorp Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.