CureVac’s (CVAC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

CVAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion and a PE ratio of -54.84. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $3,107,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CureVac by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.