EXFO (EXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect EXFO to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.47 million.

EXF stock opened at C$7.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$422.50 million and a PE ratio of 566.92. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of C$3.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

