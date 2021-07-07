OCA Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 14th (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

OCA Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 14th. OCA Acquisition had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of OCA Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OCAXU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. OCA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.