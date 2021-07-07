Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €121.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €121.00 ($142.35) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.61 ($121.90).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at €102.65 ($120.76) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €92.06. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.