Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOWL. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 251 ($3.28) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £428.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

