Truist Securiti Weighs in on Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

