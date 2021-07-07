Insider Buying: Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Insider Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami bought 400,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Mansour Al Alami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mansour Al Alami bought 600,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

LON GMS opened at GBX 3.31 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.48. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.90 ($0.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

