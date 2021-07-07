CryptoPing Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $2,275.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00133756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00166474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.63 or 0.99907717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.45 or 0.00970288 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.