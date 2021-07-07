HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Cap of $363.93 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $363.93 million and $141,076.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004981 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00034581 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051050 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037571 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

