Furucombo (COMBO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $220,886.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $220,886.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Furucombo has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00133707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00167054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.54 or 1.00173665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.30 or 0.00969222 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COMBOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.