Rarible (RARI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.71 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for about $11.52 or 0.00033294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $50.28 million and $4.71 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00060721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.72 or 0.00950221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Rarible is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,365,126 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

