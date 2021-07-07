Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)’s share price rose 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 5,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.