Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)’s share price rose 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 5,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks.

