Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 25,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 178,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19.

Hempstract Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

