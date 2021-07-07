Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Separately, Danske cut Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

