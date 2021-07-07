MarketPeak One Day Trading Volume Tops $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00060635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.00945759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

