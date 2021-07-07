PolkaDomain (NAME) Tops One Day Volume of $63,949.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $532,831.38 and approximately $63,949.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00166784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,373.90 or 0.99745136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.97 or 0.00966197 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

