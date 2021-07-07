K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.45. 4,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 1,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

