Helix Reaches Market Capitalization of $105,902.10 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Helix has a total market cap of $105,902.10 and $171.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005608 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001621 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

