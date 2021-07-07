Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 17,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 338,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 35.65 and a quick ratio of 35.96. The company has a market cap of £3.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.79.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

