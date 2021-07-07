TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Stock Price Down 33.6%

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI)’s stock price fell 33.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 5,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 26,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

About TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

