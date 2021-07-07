Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Down 6.8%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 1,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Megaworld from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

