IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 523.50 ($6.84) and last traded at GBX 523.50 ($6.84). Approximately 112,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 388,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522 ($6.82).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 533.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

